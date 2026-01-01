Which blockchain network does Fwogs Strategy run on?

Fwogs Strategy operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of FWOGSTR?

The token is priced at ₹0.017520227352470490000, marking a price movement of 0.18% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Fwogs Strategy belong to?

Fwogs Strategy falls under the NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,NFTFi,NFTStrategy Ecosystem,NFT Strategy Flywheel category. This classification helps investors compare FWOGSTR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Fwogs Strategy?

Its market capitalization is ₹16947718.1193261600000, placing the asset at rank #6152. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of FWOGSTR is currently circulating?

There are 967326196.435031 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Fwogs Strategy today?

Over the past day, FWOGSTR generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Fwogs Strategy fluctuated between ₹0.017270996203656870000 and ₹0.017846214471027435000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.