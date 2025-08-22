What is Game7 (G7)

Game7 is a permissionless, modular Web3 gaming ecosystem designed to solve the most critical challenges for players and developers: infrastructure, distribution, and sustained player engagement. The ecosystem is built on several key components: - Summon: A user acquisition and retention system that allows players to build their identity, reputation, and participate in economic activities. - HyperPlay: A game discovery and distribution platform that enables seamless wallet integration and in-game overlays for an enhanced user experience. - World Builder: An infrastructure suite designed to help developers create and manage evolutionary economies. - G7 Network: The underlying Layer 3 network where G7 is the native token. It connects all components of the Game7 ecosystem. Game7's economic model aims to create a self-reinforcing cycle of growth. As players engage with games, they attract more developers, leading to increased economic activity. This activity generates value, which is then redistributed to the community through the Citizen Pool and Treasury.

How much is Game7 (G7) worth today? The live G7 price in USD is 0.00124838 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current G7 to USD price? $ 0.00124838 . What is the market cap of Game7? The market cap for G7 is $ 2.82M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of G7? The circulating supply of G7 is 2.26B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of G7? G7 achieved an ATH price of 0.02317852 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of G7? G7 saw an ATL price of 0.00122439 USD . What is the trading volume of G7? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for G7 is -- USD .

