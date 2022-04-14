Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC) Information GTBTC(Gate Wrapped BTC) GTBTC is an on-chain BTC yield-generating asset issued by Gate Web3, backed by Gate‘s BTC reserves and wrapped as a standardized on-chain Token. Users can stake BTC on Gate Staking to mint GTBTC, with yields automatically accumulated in the form of net asset growth during the holding period. GTBTC is suitable for both CeFi and DeFi scenarios, balancing yield and liquidity. Official Website: https://www.gate.com/ Buy GTBTC Now!

Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 19.90M $ 19.90M $ 19.90M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.23T $ 2.23T $ 2.23T All-Time High: $ 116,020 $ 116,020 $ 116,020 All-Time Low: $ 108,744 $ 108,744 $ 108,744 Current Price: $ 112,022 $ 112,022 $ 112,022 Learn more about Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC) price

Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GTBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GTBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GTBTC's tokenomics, explore GTBTC token's live price!

GTBTC Price Prediction Want to know where GTBTC might be heading? Our GTBTC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GTBTC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!