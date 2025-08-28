What is Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC)

GTBTC(Gate Wrapped BTC) GTBTC is an on-chain BTC yield-generating asset issued by Gate Web3, backed by Gate‘s BTC reserves and wrapped as a standardized on-chain Token. Users can stake BTC on Gate Staking to mint GTBTC, with yields automatically accumulated in the form of net asset growth during the holding period. GTBTC is suitable for both CeFi and DeFi scenarios, balancing yield and liquidity.

Gate Wrapped BTC Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now?

Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC) How much is Gate Wrapped BTC (GTBTC) worth today? The live GTBTC price in USD is 112,018 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GTBTC to USD price? $ 112,018 . Check out The current price of GTBTC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Gate Wrapped BTC? The market cap for GTBTC is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GTBTC? The circulating supply of GTBTC is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GTBTC? GTBTC achieved an ATH price of 116,020 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GTBTC? GTBTC saw an ATL price of 108,744 USD . What is the trading volume of GTBTC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GTBTC is -- USD . Will GTBTC go higher this year? GTBTC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GTBTC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

