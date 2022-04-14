GCoin (GC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GCoin (GC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GCoin (GC) Information Our mission is to democratize real estate investment by providing accessible education and innovative tools. Through our learn-to-earn platform and tokenization hub, we're bridging the gap between traditional real estate and the future of decentralized finance. GCoin is the fuel to our ecosystem that powers our platform and gives us the ability and the community to spread this information that has been locked away by the wealthy. Official Website: https://www.gilmore-estate.com Whitepaper: https://www.flipsnack.com/F5C7D866AED/gilmore-estates-look-ahead/full-view.html Buy GC Now!

GCoin (GC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GCoin (GC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.06M $ 2.06M $ 2.06M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.06M $ 2.06M $ 2.06M All-Time High: $ 0.064704 $ 0.064704 $ 0.064704 All-Time Low: $ 0.00299223 $ 0.00299223 $ 0.00299223 Current Price: $ 0.02064042 $ 0.02064042 $ 0.02064042 Learn more about GCoin (GC) price

GCoin (GC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GCoin (GC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GC's tokenomics, explore GC token's live price!

