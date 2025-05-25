GearUp Price (GUP)
The live price of GearUp (GUP) today is 0.00238684 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 23.87K USD. GUP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GearUp Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GearUp price change within the day is -1.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
During today, the price change of GearUp to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GearUp to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GearUp to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GearUp to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.88%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GearUp: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.25%
-1.88%
-98.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GearUp is a no-code and developer-friendly platform for building, testing, and deploying smart contracts. It combines AI and DeFi into an ecosystem called DeFAi, allowing users of any skill level to create secure smart contracts without writing code. Smart contracts power Web3, but most people can't build them safely. GearUp solves this by giving users full control over their contracts — no agents, no middlemen. It empowers secure, transparent blockchain automation for individuals and businesses alike.
