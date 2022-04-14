Geko Base (GEKO) Information

Gecko the lizard in jessepollak's garden, who one day leaves the door open and entered the secret base labs. And it saw the works of Coinbase team and Jesse creating the BASE. When all people left the place after work, it happened to saw a huge base portal appeared before the geko. Then, when it reached close to portal, It saw a new world on other side - The Base Ecosystem. Geko got too curious to explore it and entered the base ecosystem via portal. Now, it's $GEKO time to explore all based memes and ecosystem!