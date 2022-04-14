Geko Base (GEKO) Tokenomics
Geko Base (GEKO) Information
Gecko the lizard in jessepollak's garden, who one day leaves the door open and entered the secret base labs. And it saw the works of Coinbase team and Jesse creating the BASE. When all people left the place after work, it happened to saw a huge base portal appeared before the geko. Then, when it reached close to portal, It saw a new world on other side - The Base Ecosystem. Geko got too curious to explore it and entered the base ecosystem via portal. Now, it's $GEKO time to explore all based memes and ecosystem!
Geko Base (GEKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Geko Base (GEKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Geko Base (GEKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Geko Base (GEKO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GEKO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GEKO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GEKO's tokenomics, explore GEKO token's live price!
GEKO Price Prediction
Want to know where GEKO might be heading? Our GEKO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.