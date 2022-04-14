Generative Market eXplorer (AIGMX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Generative Market eXplorer (AIGMX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Generative Market eXplorer (AIGMX) Information Generative Market eXplorer (AIGMX) is an AI-driven agent providing real-time signals and analysis of high-volume traders' on-chain perpetual trading activities, significantly impacting market trends. It empowers users to make informed decisions, anticipate market shifts, and achieve financial goals. AIGMX aims to be the leading AI platform for decentralized trading signals and insights across various exchanges. Official Website: https://aigmx.trade Whitepaper: https://docs.aigmx.trade Buy AIGMX Now!

Generative Market eXplorer (AIGMX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Generative Market eXplorer (AIGMX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.91K $ 18.91K $ 18.91K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 970.00M $ 970.00M $ 970.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.49K $ 19.49K $ 19.49K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Generative Market eXplorer (AIGMX) price

Generative Market eXplorer (AIGMX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Generative Market eXplorer (AIGMX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIGMX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIGMX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIGMX's tokenomics, explore AIGMX token's live price!

AIGMX Price Prediction Want to know where AIGMX might be heading? Our AIGMX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AIGMX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!