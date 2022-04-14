GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Tokenomics
GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Information
GENSOKISHI Online, is the new GameFi version of an award winning Nintendo Switch/PS4 game called “Elemental Knights”, that has been vigorously played for 13 years and has accumulated a total of 8 million downloads worldwide. GensoKishi already has a 3DMMORPG game with active users, with a fully-functioning 3D metaverse, that simultaneously connects users from around the world, be it smartphones, PCs, or video game consoles. The development team behind the development has a brilliant track record, having developed online games and prominent MMORPG titles for 19 years.
Our metaverse has a 13 year history. We have allowed users to come in and generate their own skins, characters, maps, and weapons for the past 13 years. Now, on this GameFi version, all these items will now be registered on the blockchain to be transferred, sold, and bought as NFTs. What's important, is that we've refined the UI/UX in which users come in and design their original content through the entirety of this game's existence. That is why the designability and usability of the NFT designing screen will be undoubtedly high.
Development will first focus on transferring our already existing MMORPG world onto the Blockchain to form the basis of the in-game economy. In this phase, the mechanism and framework for the production, sale, and distribution of in-game items, currencies, and characters will be completed.
GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GensoKishi Metaverse (MV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MV tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MV tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MV's tokenomics, explore MV token's live price!
MV Price Prediction
Want to know where MV might be heading? Our MV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.