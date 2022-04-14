GetTheGirl (GTG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GetTheGirl (GTG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GetTheGirl (GTG) Information GTG (Get The Girl) is an interactive AI-powered relationship game built on the Solana blockchain. Players engage in emotionally driven scenarios with an in-game character named Celine, progressing through levels that simulate modern romance and decision-making. GTG integrates GameFi mechanics with token utility by rewarding top players through a monthly jackpot, while 50% of all in-game spending is used to buy and burn tokens, creating a deflationary ecosystem. The project aims to gamify crypto adoption through entertainment, with features such as staking, NFTs, multiplayer mini-games, and DAO governance planned in future updates. GTG is designed to be community-focused and self-sustaining, blending token utility with immersive gameplay and ongoing expansion of the GTG universe. Official Website: https://getthegirl.io/ Whitepaper: https://getthegirl.io/whitepaper/ Buy GTG Now!

GetTheGirl (GTG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GetTheGirl (GTG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 459.26K $ 459.26K $ 459.26K Total Supply: $ 924.92M $ 924.92M $ 924.92M Circulating Supply: $ 924.92M $ 924.92M $ 924.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 459.26K $ 459.26K $ 459.26K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00049649 $ 0.00049649 $ 0.00049649 Learn more about GetTheGirl (GTG) price

GetTheGirl (GTG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GetTheGirl (GTG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GTG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GTG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GTG's tokenomics, explore GTG token's live price!

GTG Price Prediction Want to know where GTG might be heading? Our GTG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GTG token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!