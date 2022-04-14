Ghibli Kapibala (KAPIBALA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Ghibli Kapibala (KAPIBALA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Ghibli Kapibala (KAPIBALA) Information

Meme token build with community. Before the chains, before the charts, there was only one thing hanging in the balance: Ballsack. A parody so bold it slaps — born from the sack of internet culture and dangling right where Bitcoin dropped the ball. We’re not chasing trends; we’re jiggling tradition. Ever wish life had a pause button? The Kapibala figured it out. Hang out where the steam rises, the snacks never run out, and everyone’s welcome to vibe. Bring your towel, leave the worries — we’re already halfway to the clouds.

Official Website:
https://ghibli-kapibala.fun/

Market Cap:
$ 8.56K
Total Supply:
$ 999.33M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.33M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 8.56K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01480693
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Ghibli Kapibala (KAPIBALA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Ghibli Kapibala (KAPIBALA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of KAPIBALA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many KAPIBALA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand KAPIBALA's tokenomics, explore KAPIBALA token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.