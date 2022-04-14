Ghibli Kapibala (KAPIBALA) Information

Meme token build with community. Before the chains, before the charts, there was only one thing hanging in the balance: Ballsack. A parody so bold it slaps — born from the sack of internet culture and dangling right where Bitcoin dropped the ball. We’re not chasing trends; we’re jiggling tradition. Ever wish life had a pause button? The Kapibala figured it out. Hang out where the steam rises, the snacks never run out, and everyone’s welcome to vibe. Bring your towel, leave the worries — we’re already halfway to the clouds.