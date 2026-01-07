GhostFi is an AI-assisted trading platform built on the Solana blockchain. It provides traders with institutional-grade tools to analyze, predict, and execute trades across volatile markets such as PumpFun, Bonk, and Raydium. Powered by multiple AI engines, GhostFi offers sub-50ms analysis on thousands of tokens, real-time market insights, and adaptive trading logic. The platform features both simulation and live trading modes, allowing users to learn, test, and deploy strategies with real data. GhostFi prioritizes user security through local key storage, ensuring that private keys never leave the user’s device.