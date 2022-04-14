GLOBAL MONEY SUPPLY (M2) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GLOBAL MONEY SUPPLY (M2), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GLOBAL MONEY SUPPLY (M2) Information The M2 token on Solana is a powerful cryptographic technology encompassing the world's global money supply at any given time. Official Website: https://x.com/i/communities/1933244592729829801 Buy M2 Now!

GLOBAL MONEY SUPPLY (M2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GLOBAL MONEY SUPPLY (M2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 282.01K Total Supply: $ 999.87M Circulating Supply: $ 999.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 282.01K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00028204

GLOBAL MONEY SUPPLY (M2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GLOBAL MONEY SUPPLY (M2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of M2 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many M2 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand M2's tokenomics, explore M2 token's live price!

