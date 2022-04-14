Globiance Exchange (GBEX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Globiance Exchange (GBEX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Globiance Exchange (GBEX) Information Globiance is a financial services group consisting of cryptocurrency exchanges and financial institutions situated in North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. Globiance provides financial services for corporate and retail customers. The Globiance platform covers the exchange and trading of crypto and fiat currencies (SGD, EUR, HKD, GBP, USD, etc.), stable coins in major currencies, payment solutions and worldwide transfers. Official Website: https://globiance.com Buy GBEX Now!

Globiance Exchange (GBEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Globiance Exchange (GBEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.33M $ 1.33M $ 1.33M Total Supply: $ 500.00T $ 500.00T $ 500.00T Circulating Supply: $ 368.29T $ 368.29T $ 368.29T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.80M $ 1.80M $ 1.80M All-Time High: $ 0.00000284 $ 0.00000284 $ 0.00000284 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Globiance Exchange (GBEX) price

Globiance Exchange (GBEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Globiance Exchange (GBEX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GBEX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GBEX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GBEX's tokenomics, explore GBEX token's live price!

