Glorp (GLORP) Information Glorp cat meme coin on Solana with a quite a remarkable history in the memecoin space having spent first portion of its existence being almost at zero and then one day reviving and being actualized into token on mainnet from pump.fun. Active community with lots of members actively creating content and having great vibes. Recently got an NFT collection behind it that generated a lot of attention and volume. Official Website: https://glorpcat.lol Buy GLORP Now!

Market Cap: $ 965.39K
Total Supply: $ 994.76M
Circulating Supply: $ 994.76M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 965.39K
All-Time High: $ 0.01712223
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00097074

Glorp (GLORP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Glorp (GLORP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GLORP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GLORP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GLORP's tokenomics, explore GLORP token's live price!

