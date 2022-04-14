GLP1 (GLP1) Information

GLP1 token is a community owned DeSci (decentralized science) token. It is the first DeSci project dedicated to expanding the use case of GLP-1 therapy from humans to our animal friends (veterinary).

The project aims to harness decentralized funding and innovation to explore, research, and promote GLP-1-based treatments for animals.

By engaging a global community of science enthusiasts, researchers, and veterinarians, the project will push the boundaries of therapeutic advancements, fostering a future where GLP-1 therapy improves health outcomes for both humans and their animal companions.