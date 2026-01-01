GMONAD Price Today

The live GMONAD (GMONAD) price today is $ 0, with a 9.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMONAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GMONAD.

GMONAD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 147,163, with a circulating supply of 100.00B GMONAD. During the last 24 hours, GMONAD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GMONAD moved -0.51% in the last hour and -33.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GMONAD (GMONAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 147.16K$ 147.16K $ 147.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 147.16K$ 147.16K $ 147.16K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

