GNME MINING GAME (GNME) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into GNME MINING GAME (GNME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
GNME MINING GAME (GNME) Information

GNME is a Web3 mining simulation game on the Solana blockchain, accessible via Telegram. Players experience crypto mining without needing specialized hardware. Users register through a Telegram bot to get a mining wallet. The core mechanic is "Hash Power," purchased with SOL (Solana's cryptocurrency). Every 0.1 SOL buys 100 Hash Power. The game generates 1200 blocks daily, with players earning $GNME tokens based on their Hash Power share. Rewards are claimable every 15 minutes. GNME has a fixed supply of 21 million tokens. The Telegram interface is clean and accessible, using inline keyboards for navigation. Players can easily check earnings, buy Hash Power, or view stats. GNME blends idle game mechanics with real crypto dynamics, appealing to blockchain enthusiasts. However, as it involves real money and market volatility, it should be approached as a high-risk, educational experience rather than an investment. This unique game offers insights into crypto mining and blockchain mechanics, suited for those interested in digital currencies and virtual economies.

Official Website:
https://www.gnmemining.com/
Whitepaper:
https://www.gnmemining.com/whitepaper.html

GNME MINING GAME (GNME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for GNME MINING GAME (GNME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 124.54K
$ 124.54K$ 124.54K
Total Supply:
$ 17.59M
$ 17.59M$ 17.59M
Circulating Supply:
$ 7.01M
$ 7.01M$ 7.01M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 312.54K
$ 312.54K$ 312.54K
All-Time High:
$ 0.509717
$ 0.509717$ 0.509717
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01029676
$ 0.01029676$ 0.01029676
Current Price:
$ 0.01776423
$ 0.01776423$ 0.01776423

GNME MINING GAME (GNME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of GNME MINING GAME (GNME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GNME tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GNME tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

