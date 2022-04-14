Goatseus Poppimus (POPGOAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Goatseus Poppimus (POPGOAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Goatseus Poppimus (POPGOAT) Information 🐐 Goatseus Poppimus is the ultimate community-driven token on Solana, merging the tenacity of a goat with the wisdom of Zeus and the pop-culture energy of modern cryptos. Built to conquer block by block, Goatseus empowers users through NFTs, dynamic staking, and rewards. Airdrop events make early adopters kings, while Poppimus holders enjoy exclusive access to Goat-themed digital collectibles, voting rights on future project features, and an evolving roadmap that ensures constant innovation. As Goatseus storms forward, join a movement where resilience meets ambition, and every ‘Bhaa!’ echoes through the blockchain! 🚀 Official Website: https://www.popgoat.click Buy POPGOAT Now!

Goatseus Poppimus (POPGOAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Goatseus Poppimus (POPGOAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.00K $ 18.00K $ 18.00K Total Supply: $ 998.08M $ 998.08M $ 998.08M Circulating Supply: $ 998.08M $ 998.08M $ 998.08M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.00K $ 18.00K $ 18.00K All-Time High: $ 0.00372407 $ 0.00372407 $ 0.00372407 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Goatseus Poppimus (POPGOAT) price

Goatseus Poppimus (POPGOAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Goatseus Poppimus (POPGOAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POPGOAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POPGOAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand POPGOAT's tokenomics, explore POPGOAT token's live price!

POPGOAT Price Prediction Want to know where POPGOAT might be heading? Our POPGOAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See POPGOAT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!