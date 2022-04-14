Discover key insights into GOATX (GOATX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

GOATX (GOATX) Information

G.O.A.T X is a hyper-deflationary meme-fi token designed to maximize value for holders through aggressive buy-and-burn mechanics and a structured holder classification system. Key features include:

92% TitanX used for Buy and Burn/Feed mechanics , Burning BoT protocols and Liquidity

5-tier holder classification system with benefits

Full token distribution in 14 days

Perpetual auction longevity from the ‘GOAT Feed’