GOATxAI Price Today

The live GOATxAI (GOAI) price today is $ 0.00004785, with a 0.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00004785 per GOAI.

GOATxAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 40,317, with a circulating supply of 841.67M GOAI. During the last 24 hours, GOAI traded between $ 0.00004713 (low) and $ 0.00004911 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00017818, while the all-time low was $ 0.00004653.

In short-term performance, GOAI moved -0.13% in the last hour and -16.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GOATxAI (GOAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 40.32K$ 40.32K $ 40.32K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.58K$ 42.58K $ 42.58K Circulation Supply 841.67M 841.67M 841.67M Total Supply 888,888,888.0 888,888,888.0 888,888,888.0

