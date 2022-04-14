Discover key insights into GoChain (GO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

GoChain (GO) Information

GoChain is a scalable, high performance, low cost, and decentralized cryptocurrency and blockchain that supports smart contracts and distributed applications. GoChain promises to deliver 100 times the speed of the Ethereum network, and acts a better alternative to smart contracts by using Proof-of-Reputation as a consensus mechanism rather than Proof-of-Work or Proof of Authority.

Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of GoChain.