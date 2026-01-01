GOGGLES Price (GOGLZ)
The live GOGGLES (GOGLZ) price today is $ 0.01520631, with a 14.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOGLZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01520631 per GOGLZ.
GOGGLES currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 582,013, with a circulating supply of 38.27M GOGLZ. During the last 24 hours, GOGLZ traded between $ 0.01520631 (low) and $ 0.01777636 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.65372, while the all-time low was $ 0.00754985.
In short-term performance, GOGLZ moved -1.89% in the last hour and +1.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of GOGGLES is $ 582.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GOGLZ is 38.27M, with a total supply of 38274418.263925. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 582.01K.
-1.89%
-14.45%
+1.19%
+1.19%
During today, the price change of GOGGLES to USD was $ -0.00256861312933252.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GOGGLES to USD was $ +0.0040115979.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GOGGLES to USD was $ -0.0082801505.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GOGGLES to USD was $ -0.03045038187451725.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00256861312933252
|-14.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0040115979
|+26.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0082801505
|-54.45%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03045038187451725
|-66.69%
In 2040, the price of GOGGLES could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live price of GOGGLES?
The current valuation sits at ₹1.373147141491318095000, showing a price movement of -14.45% over the last 24 hours.
How does market sentiment affect GOGLZ?
Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.
What is GOGGLES's market cap and global rank?
With a market capitalization of ₹52556437.9037903685000, GOGGLES stands at rank #4500, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.
What is the recent trading activity like?
GOGLZ recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.
How volatile is GOGLZ today?
The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.
What is today's 24h trading range?
It moved between ₹1.373147141491318095000 and ₹1.605225588595826820000, indicating the intraday price strength.
What long-term factors influence GOGGLES?
Factors include circulating supply (38274418.263925 tokens), adoption trends within Meme,Sonic Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.