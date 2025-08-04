More About GLDX

Gold xStock Price (GLDX)

Gold xStock (GLDX) Live Price Chart

This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator.
Price of Gold xStock (GLDX) Today

Gold xStock (GLDX) is currently trading at 308.92 USD with a market cap of $ 337.85K USD. GLDX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Gold xStock Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-0.01%
Gold xStock 24-hour price change
1.09K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the GLDX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GLDX price information.

Gold xStock (GLDX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Gold xStock to USD was $ -0.0613271523552.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gold xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gold xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gold xStock to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0613271523552-0.01%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Gold xStock (GLDX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Gold xStock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 308.22
$ 308.22$ 308.22

$ 309.18
$ 309.18$ 309.18

$ 4,340.05
$ 4,340.05$ 4,340.05

+0.06%

-0.01%

-2.48%

Gold xStock (GLDX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 337.85K
$ 337.85K$ 337.85K

1.09K
1.09K 1.09K

What is Gold xStock (GLDX)

For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that. xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock. xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Gold xStock (GLDX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Gold xStock (GLDX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gold xStock (GLDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GLDX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gold xStock (GLDX)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GLDX to Local Currencies

1 GLDX to VND
8,129,229.8
1 GLDX to AUD
A$475.7368
1 GLDX to GBP
231.69
1 GLDX to EUR
265.6712
1 GLDX to USD
$308.92
1 GLDX to MYR
RM1,306.7316
1 GLDX to TRY
12,566.8656
1 GLDX to JPY
¥45,411.24
1 GLDX to ARS
ARS$417,459.042
1 GLDX to RUB
24,568.4076
1 GLDX to INR
26,928.5564
1 GLDX to IDR
Rp5,064,261.4848
1 GLDX to KRW
427,866.5568
1 GLDX to PHP
17,769.0784
1 GLDX to EGP
￡E.14,803.4464
1 GLDX to BRL
R$1,711.4168
1 GLDX to CAD
C$423.2204
1 GLDX to BDT
37,292.8224
1 GLDX to NGN
467,349.622
1 GLDX to UAH
12,749.1284
1 GLDX to VES
Bs37,997.16
1 GLDX to CLP
$299,652.4
1 GLDX to PKR
Rs86,556.2948
1 GLDX to KZT
165,550.228
1 GLDX to THB
฿10,027.5432
1 GLDX to TWD
NT$9,218.1728
1 GLDX to AED
د.إ1,133.7364
1 GLDX to CHF
Fr247.136
1 GLDX to HKD
HK$2,421.9328
1 GLDX to MAD
.د.م2,792.6368
1 GLDX to MXN
$5,816.9636
1 GLDX to PLN
1,136.8256
1 GLDX to RON
лв1,353.0696
1 GLDX to SEK
kr2,981.078
1 GLDX to BGN
лв518.9856
1 GLDX to HUF
Ft106,228.3204
1 GLDX to CZK
6,555.2824
1 GLDX to KWD
د.ك93.60276
1 GLDX to ILS
1,053.4172