Goldcoin (GLC) Tokenomics
Goldcoin (GLC) Information
Goldcoin is a digital cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Goldcoin plans to leverage on its recognizable name, that is "Gold" which is easily recognizable by the global population as a store of value.
Goldcoin claimed to have a multi-pool resistant client that would help secure the network from a 51% attack.
You can download a Goldcoin wallet on all major platforms namely, Windows, OSX, Linux, and Android.
Goldcoin (GLC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Goldcoin (GLC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Goldcoin (GLC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Goldcoin (GLC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GLC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GLC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GLC's tokenomics, explore GLC token's live price!
GLC Price Prediction
Want to know where GLC might be heading? Our GLC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.