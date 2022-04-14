Golden Age (GOLDEN) Information

This is a meme and community take over (CTO). Someone else launched this on pump.fun, dumped on the holders, and now a CTO is running to take over the token. This token shows what decentralized community can do with the right narrative and the right time.

Welcome to the Trump Golden Age Memecoin, an innovative token on the Solana blockchain that symbolizes a renewed vision of American greatness. Our goal is to harness the spirit of ambition, wealth, and unwavering confidence to deliver a fast, community-driven memecoin. Discover the Golden Age that awaits on Solana.