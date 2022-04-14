Golden Ape (GAPE) Tokenomics
GAPE Coin is the ultimate meme coin that blends the strength of apes, the allure of gold, and the excitement of the crypto jungle. Designed for long-term holders, GAPE symbolizes wealth, resilience, and a vibrant, community-driven future in the ever-evolving crypto space. More than just a meme, GAPE provides utility through staking rewards, NFT integration, and exclusive community benefits. Our mission is to create a sustainable ecosystem where holders thrive by leveraging the coin's unique value proposition. With an emphasis on transparency and innovation, GAPE is your golden ticket to financial evolution and fun in the world of decentralized finance. Hold GAPE, join the golden evolution, and become part of the strongest community in crypto!
Understanding the tokenomics of Golden Ape (GAPE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GAPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GAPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.