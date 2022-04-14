GoldenCat (CATS) Tokenomics
GoldenCat (CATS) Information
Introducing Golden Cat: Your Purrfect Memecoin Adventure Golden Cat was born at a time when Binance Smart Chain is poised to reclaim its former glory! Its mission is not only to ride the memecoin wave but to emerge as a leading token to drive the growth and golden age of memecoins on Binance Smart Chain!
The Meaning Behind the Name Golden Cat The name Golden Cat is a perfect blend of two powerful symbols. Gold, representing endurance, prosperity, and countless positive connotations, is paired with the cat, a beloved animal known for its intelligence and grace. Together, they symbolize a community of cat lovers striving for shared prosperity.
If you are a cat lover and aim for prosperity. Join the Golden Cat revolution on Binance Smart Chain now!
GoldenCat (CATS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GoldenCat (CATS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GoldenCat (CATS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GoldenCat (CATS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CATS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CATS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CATS's tokenomics, explore CATS token's live price!
CATS Price Prediction
Want to know where CATS might be heading? Our CATS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.