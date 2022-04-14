Golem (GLM) Tokenomics
What Is Golem Network?
Golem Network is an open-source, decentralized computing platform that is building an ecosystem to provide computing power to the AI industry. A peer-to-peer marketplace for distributed computing resources. Users engage directly on the Golem platform, exchanging GLM tokens for the utilization of their idle computing resources.
Golem allows to break down tasks into smaller subtasks and distribute them across multiple providers, enabling parallel processing. This approach boosts efficiency and speeds up the completion of complex computations.
What is GLM?
GLM or Golem Network Token is needed to pay for computations on the network and is the currency that drives the marketplace. As a Requestor, you set a bid for an amount of GLM you are willing to pay to have your task completed. As a Provider, you earn GLM by computing tasks for Requestors.
How can I get involved?
If you want to stay up to date with the latest developments and updates, join the Golem Network Discord community here: https://chat.golem.network/
On Discord you can also find support to become a Provider or a Requestor in the Golem platform.
Golem (GLM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Golem (GLM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Golem (GLM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Golem (GLM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GLM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GLM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GLM Price Prediction
Want to know where GLM might be heading? Our GLM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
