🎩 What is Goodle? Goodle is more than just another meme coin – it's a vibrant community-driven project with a purpose:
-vSupports the upcoming Pivotal ($PLUS) main-net launch
- Accelerates meme inspired liquidity for creators
- Community-centric approach to DeFi and entertainment
- Potential future redemption into PLUS, aligning long-term value with ecosystem growth
Goodle combines the playful spirit of meme coins with real utility in the immersive entertainment space. It's where finance meets fun, and where every holder becomes part of a larger, innovative ecosystem.
🎩 Why Goodle? Launching GOODLE isn't just about creating another token – it's about building a bridge to the future of decentralized entertainment:
-Inspired by the successful $WEWE launch on Base and Krystal DeFi
- Serves as a testbed for the $PLUS launch, allowing our team to refine processes and engage with the community
- Chose Base for its close mirroring of Pivotal L2's infrastructure (built on the OP Stack)
- Creates a fun, low-pressure environment for users to experience DeFi in the context of entertainment Aligns community growth with ecosystem development, creating a win-win scenario for holders and developers
Goodle is our way of saying "hello world" to the DeFi community while laying the groundwork for bigger things to come in the Pivotal ecosystem.
Goodle ($GOODLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Goodle ($GOODLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $GOODLE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $GOODLE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
