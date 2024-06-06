GOON (GOON) Information

PolyGOONs aims to be the social layer of the Polygon AggLayer community, serving as an evangelist for all things Polygon.

$GOON was the first token to reach a critical mass and graduate on the newly launched wen.markets on June 6, 2024. It quickly gained attention due to its distinctive mascot, the GOON, a playful take on the word 'Polygon.'