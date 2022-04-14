Gospodin (GOSPODIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gospodin (GOSPODIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gospodin (GOSPODIN) Information Introducing Gospodin: the bold, boundary-pushing project where blockchain merges with a quest for enlightenment. This is far more than a coin—it's a revolutionary movement led by a cheeky, three-limbed monkey mascot who defies conventional market norms. With Gospodin, users immerse themselves in a dynamic universe where value is synonymous with truth, and each transaction serves as a leap toward collective understanding and wisdom. Gospodin invites you to rethink finance, knowledge, and the power of decentralized systems. Official Website: https://pump.fun/FyEUKDB7DjfANVJTwSWPkta3yK8bRjSn2nB9y41Qpump Buy GOSPODIN Now!

Gospodin (GOSPODIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gospodin (GOSPODIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.37K $ 14.37K $ 14.37K Total Supply: $ 999.46M $ 999.46M $ 999.46M Circulating Supply: $ 999.46M $ 999.46M $ 999.46M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.37K $ 14.37K $ 14.37K All-Time High: $ 0.00109347 $ 0.00109347 $ 0.00109347 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Gospodin (GOSPODIN) price

Gospodin (GOSPODIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gospodin (GOSPODIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOSPODIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOSPODIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GOSPODIN's tokenomics, explore GOSPODIN token's live price!

GOSPODIN Price Prediction Want to know where GOSPODIN might be heading? Our GOSPODIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GOSPODIN token's Price Prediction now!

