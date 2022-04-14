GovWorld (GOV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GovWorld (GOV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GovWorld (GOV) Information GovWorld is an added utility for metaverse, NFT, and altcoin projects & their communities. Leveraging the power of the most customizable P2P lending protocol on the blockchain, community strong holders can now unlock liquidity in the form of USDT, USDC, DAI, or BUSD against the value of their NFT and altcoin portfolio. VIP strategic partners of GovWorld also enjoy additional benefits such as maintaining tier-level, staking, and other native rewards. Official Website: https://www.govworld.io/ Buy GOV Now!

GovWorld (GOV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GovWorld (GOV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 68.75K $ 68.75K $ 68.75K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 46.21M $ 46.21M $ 46.21M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 148.77K $ 148.77K $ 148.77K All-Time High: $ 0.240885 $ 0.240885 $ 0.240885 All-Time Low: $ 0.00119396 $ 0.00119396 $ 0.00119396 Current Price: $ 0.00148771 $ 0.00148771 $ 0.00148771 Learn more about GovWorld (GOV) price

GovWorld (GOV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GovWorld (GOV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GOV's tokenomics, explore GOV token's live price!

GOV Price Prediction Want to know where GOV might be heading? Our GOV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GOV token's Price Prediction now!

