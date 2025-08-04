GraphAI Price (GAI)
GraphAI (GAI) is currently trading at 0.081822 USD with a market cap of $ 5.10M USD. GAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GAI price information.
During today, the price change of GraphAI to USD was $ +0.01160727.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GraphAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GraphAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GraphAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01160727
|+16.53%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GraphAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.98%
+16.53%
-60.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GraphAI: Delivering real-time blockchain intelligence to power on-chain AI agents integrating Real World Assets (RWAs). GraphAI enables the next generation of autonomous agents by providing high-fidelity, real-time data streams from on-chain and off-chain sources. Our infrastructure bridges the gap between decentralized networks and real-world asset ecosystems, empowering AI agents to reason, act, and transact with trustless precision. From tokenized real estate and commodities to carbon credits and financial instruments, GraphAI provides structured, actionable intelligence that allows AI agents to make informed decisions, manage risk, and execute transactions autonomously. Our platform transforms fragmented blockchain data into a unified, interoperable knowledge graph — the foundation for scalable, secure AI automation in decentralized finance (DeFi), supply chain, and asset management. Built for developers, enterprises, and protocol architects, GraphAI offers modular APIs, event-driven indexing, and semantic asset tagging — enabling the creation of truly intelligent, composable agents that can interact natively with Real World Assets in a decentralized environment. With GraphAI, we’re not just observing the blockchain — we’re teaching AI to understand and navigate it.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
