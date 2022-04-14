GraphAI (GAI) Tokenomics
GraphAI: Delivering real-time blockchain intelligence to power on-chain AI agents integrating Real World Assets (RWAs).
GraphAI enables the next generation of autonomous agents by providing high-fidelity, real-time data streams from on-chain and off-chain sources. Our infrastructure bridges the gap between decentralized networks and real-world asset ecosystems, empowering AI agents to reason, act, and transact with trustless precision.
From tokenized real estate and commodities to carbon credits and financial instruments, GraphAI provides structured, actionable intelligence that allows AI agents to make informed decisions, manage risk, and execute transactions autonomously. Our platform transforms fragmented blockchain data into a unified, interoperable knowledge graph — the foundation for scalable, secure AI automation in decentralized finance (DeFi), supply chain, and asset management.
Built for developers, enterprises, and protocol architects, GraphAI offers modular APIs, event-driven indexing, and semantic asset tagging — enabling the creation of truly intelligent, composable agents that can interact natively with Real World Assets in a decentralized environment.
With GraphAI, we’re not just observing the blockchain — we’re teaching AI to understand and navigate it.
Understanding the tokenomics of GraphAI (GAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GAI Price Prediction
Want to know where GAI might be heading? Our GAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
