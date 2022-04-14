Green (GREEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Green (GREEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Green (GREEN) Information Green is using blockchain to set power free by providing a method which users can offset their power bill through Power Pay and pay for their power bill with Green Rewards. Green is a self-governed community led blockchain through the DGF (Distributed Governance Framework), which is made up of node owners who can submit and vote on proposals to guide the project according to the mission of setting power free. Official Website: https://setpowerfree.com/ Buy GREEN Now!

Green (GREEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Green (GREEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.33M $ 14.33M $ 14.33M Total Supply: $ 47.59B $ 47.59B $ 47.59B Circulating Supply: $ 47.59B $ 47.59B $ 47.59B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.33M $ 14.33M $ 14.33M All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00030099 $ 0.00030099 $ 0.00030099 Learn more about Green (GREEN) price

Green (GREEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Green (GREEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GREEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GREEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GREEN's tokenomics, explore GREEN token's live price!

