Greenland Rare Bear Price (NORDO)
The live price of Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) today is 0.00219689 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.20M USD. NORDO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Greenland Rare Bear Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Greenland Rare Bear price change within the day is +1.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.98M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NORDO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NORDO price information.
During today, the price change of Greenland Rare Bear to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Greenland Rare Bear to USD was $ +0.0062628432.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Greenland Rare Bear to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Greenland Rare Bear to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.62%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0062628432
|+285.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Greenland Rare Bear: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.70%
+1.62%
+13.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NORDO – The Meme Bear Defending Greenland and Shaking Up Crypto NORDO is more than just a meme coin—it’s a movement that blends humor, community, and real-world narratives into the fast-paced crypto landscape. Inspired by the political controversy surrounding Greenland and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring the territory, NORDO brings a unique and engaging storyline to the meme coin space. At its core, NORDO embodies the fight for Greenland’s sovereignty, environmental preservation, and the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project takes on an entertaining approach, featuring a fearless polar bear—NORDO—who stands up against global powers while also advocating for climate awareness. This fusion of political satire, environmental consciousness, and blockchain innovation makes NORDO one of the most unique and engaging meme coins in the market. From Meme to Market Launched through Pump.fun, NORDO quickly gained traction, attracting a passionate community that resonated with its humor and purpose. Unlike many meme projects that fizzle out after the initial hype, NORDO successfully graduated from Pump.fun and immediately secured a direct listing on Raydium, marking a strong entry into the decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem. This milestone reflects the project’s momentum and the confidence of its holders in its long-term vision. The Story Behind NORDO The inspiration for NORDO stems from real-world events. In 2019, Trump famously suggested buying Greenland, sparking a global debate about sovereignty, resources, and geopolitical influence. Greenland is home to vast rare earth mineral reserves, making it a valuable asset in global politics and economic competition. The idea of a powerful nation acquiring Greenland raised questions about its future and the broader implications for the Arctic region. NORDO humorously imagines a world where a fearless bear stands up against powerful figures, defending Greenland from being "sold off" while highlighting the importance of protecting the environment. Through engaging memes and viral content, NORDO captures the essence of political satire, financial speculation, and environmental awareness, making it highly shareable across social media platforms.
