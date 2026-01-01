ExchangeDEX+
The live Greyhound price today is 0.00255156 USD.GH market cap is 2,551,538 USD.

More About GH

GH Price Info

What is GH

GH Official Website

GH Tokenomics

GH Price Forecast

Greyhound Price (GH)

1 GH to USD Live Price:

$0.00255203
$0.00255203$0.00255203
-3.10%1D
USD
Greyhound (GH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:25:18 (UTC+8)

Greyhound Price Today

The live Greyhound (GH) price today is $ 0.00255156, with a 3.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current GH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00255156 per GH.

Greyhound currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,551,538, with a circulating supply of 999.99M GH. During the last 24 hours, GH traded between $ 0.00251949 (low) and $ 0.00263731 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01164639, while the all-time low was $ 0.00229511.

In short-term performance, GH moved +0.20% in the last hour and +0.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Greyhound (GH) Market Information

$ 2.55M
$ 2.55M$ 2.55M

--
----

$ 2.55M
$ 2.55M$ 2.55M

999.99M
999.99M 999.99M

999,992,768.790365
999,992,768.790365 999,992,768.790365

The current Market Cap of Greyhound is $ 2.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GH is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999992768.790365. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.55M.

Greyhound Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00251949
$ 0.00251949$ 0.00251949
24H Low
$ 0.00263731
$ 0.00263731$ 0.00263731
24H High

$ 0.00251949
$ 0.00251949$ 0.00251949

$ 0.00263731
$ 0.00263731$ 0.00263731

$ 0.01164639
$ 0.01164639$ 0.01164639

$ 0.00229511
$ 0.00229511$ 0.00229511

+0.20%

-3.18%

+0.34%

+0.34%

Greyhound (GH) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Greyhound to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Greyhound to USD was $ -0.0000741067.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Greyhound to USD was $ -0.0004607214.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Greyhound to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.18%
30 Days$ -0.0000741067-2.90%
60 Days$ -0.0004607214-18.05%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Greyhound

Greyhound (GH) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GH in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Greyhound (GH) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Greyhound could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Greyhound will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GH price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Greyhound Price Prediction.

What is Greyhound (GH)

Stakegrounds isn’t just another staking platform. It’s Web3 adrenaline, fast, transparent, and unforgiving. Every race fuels a closed-loop, on-chain economy driven by real stakes and real users. This is decentralized gaming, built for those who play to win. Stakegrounds is the world’s first Web3 greyhound racing arena powered by real race footage, decentralized mechanics, and the pure utility of the $GH token. Built for speed, fairness, and savage transparency, Stakegrounds turns each race into a high-stakes game of digital dominance. There are no pre-sales, no team allocations, and no inflation. Just one token, one community, and one mission to run with the hounds and own the racetrack.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Greyhound (GH) Resource

Official Website

About Greyhound

What is today's price of Greyhound (GH)?

The live price is ₹0.230417704200767820000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -3.18%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of GH are in circulation?

The circulating supply of GH is 999992768.790365, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Greyhound?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of GH across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Greyhound today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹230415717.4987140110000, positioning Greyhound at rank #2823 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is GH being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Greyhound?

The recent price movement of -3.18% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Greyhound

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:25:18 (UTC+8)

