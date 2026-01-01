What is today's price of Greyhound (GH)?

The live price is ₹0.230417704200767820000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -3.18%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of GH are in circulation?

The circulating supply of GH is 999992768.790365, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Greyhound?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of GH across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Greyhound today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹230415717.4987140110000, positioning Greyhound at rank #2823 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is GH being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Greyhound?

The recent price movement of -3.18% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.