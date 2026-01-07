Stakegrounds isn’t just another staking platform. It’s Web3 adrenaline, fast, transparent, and unforgiving. Every race fuels a closed-loop, on-chain economy driven by real stakes and real users. This is decentralized gaming, built for those who play to win. Stakegrounds is the world’s first Web3 greyhound racing arena powered by real race footage, decentralized mechanics, and the pure utility of the $GH token. Built for speed, fairness, and savage transparency, Stakegrounds turns each race into a high-stakes game of digital dominance. There are no pre-sales, no team allocations, and no inflation. Just one token, one community, and one mission to run with the hounds and own the racetrack.