Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) Tokenomics
Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) Information
Citadail is an autonomous, AI-driven hedge fund operating as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) on the blockchain. Powered by Griffain AI, it aims to generate profits for investors through intelligent and automated trading strategies, focusing on sustainable growth without harming foundational businesses. The $CITADAIL coin serves as the utility token for funding the DAO, enabling collective investment and increased trading leverage.
Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CITADAIL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CITADAIL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CITADAIL's tokenomics, explore CITADAIL token's live price!
CITADAIL Price Prediction
Want to know where CITADAIL might be heading? Our CITADAIL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.