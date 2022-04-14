GRIND (GRIND) Information

$GRIND is the memecoin for everyone who’s ever hustled for someone else’s win. Built on AbstractChain with a clean, community-first launch, it skips the VC games and goes straight to the people, especially holders of top NFT communities. Oh, and it’s all repped by a wheel-spinning hamster.

Through strategic alliances with over 20 NFT communities and dynamic events such as hackathons, $GRIND transforms internet culture and meme power into real-world momentum. It’s not just a token—it’s a self-sustaining attention engine, built to ignite rapid engagement and maintain lasting relevance in the crypto space.