What is GRIND (GRIND)

$GRIND is the memecoin for everyone who’s ever hustled for someone else’s win. Built on AbstractChain with a clean, community-first launch, it skips the VC games and goes straight to the people, especially holders of top NFT communities. Oh, and it’s all repped by a wheel-spinning hamster. Through strategic alliances with over 20 NFT communities and dynamic events such as hackathons, $GRIND transforms internet culture and meme power into real-world momentum. It’s not just a token—it’s a self-sustaining attention engine, built to ignite rapid engagement and maintain lasting relevance in the crypto space.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GRIND (GRIND) Resource Official Website

GRIND (GRIND) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GRIND (GRIND) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GRIND token's extensive tokenomics now!