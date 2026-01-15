Theoriq Price Today

The live Theoriq (THQ) price today is $ 0.04204, with a 4.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current THQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04204 per THQ.

Theoriq currently ranks #1270 by market capitalisation at $ 5.78M, with a circulating supply of 137.60M THQ. During the last 24 hours, THQ traded between $ 0.04183 (low) and $ 0.04401 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.17998769788545976, while the all-time low was $ 0.035972394051982076.

In short-term performance, THQ moved -1.16% in the last hour and -11.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.41K.

Theoriq (THQ) Market Information

Rank No.1270 Market Cap $ 5.78M$ 5.78M $ 5.78M Volume (24H) $ 60.41K$ 60.41K $ 60.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.04M$ 42.04M $ 42.04M Circulation Supply 137.60M 137.60M 137.60M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 13.76% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Theoriq is $ 5.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.41K. The circulating supply of THQ is 137.60M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.04M.