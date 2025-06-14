What is Lagrange (LA)

Lagrange builds two core products: a decentralized ZK Prover Network and a ZK Coprocessor. Lagrange’s ZK Prover Network is the foundational layer that offers universal proof generation for a variety of use cases, such as rollups, ZK coprocessing and cross-chain messaging. The ZK Coprocessor enables developers to prove custom SQL queries over onchain data, directly from smart contracts.

Lagrange Price Prediction

Lagrange Price History

Lagrange (LA) Tokenomics

How to buy Lagrange (LA)

LA to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lagrange What is the price of Lagrange (LA) today? The live price of Lagrange (LA) is 0.85785 USD . What is the market cap of Lagrange (LA)? The current market cap of Lagrange is $ 165.57M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LA by its real-time market price of 0.85785 USD . What is the circulating supply of Lagrange (LA)? The current circulating supply of Lagrange (LA) is 193.00M USD . What was the highest price of Lagrange (LA)? As of 2025-06-14 , the highest price of Lagrange (LA) is 1.84395 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Lagrange (LA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Lagrange (LA) is $ 36.15M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

