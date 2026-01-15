Costco Price(COSTON)
The live Costco (COSTON) price today is $ 957.96, with a 1.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current COSTON to USD conversion rate is $ 957.96 per COSTON.
Costco currently ranks #1861 by market capitalisation at $ 1.62M, with a circulating supply of 1.69K COSTON. During the last 24 hours, COSTON traded between $ 943.13 (low) and $ 959.17 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 972.5063663729659, while the all-time low was $ 847.1583786750741.
In short-term performance, COSTON moved +0.02% in the last hour and +2.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 564.15K.
No.1861
ETH
The current Market Cap of Costco is $ 1.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 564.15K. The circulating supply of COSTON is 1.69K, with a total supply of 1692.66672017. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.62M.
+0.02%
+1.38%
+2.79%
+2.79%
Track the price changes of Costco for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +13.04
|+1.38%
|30 Days
|$ +157.96
|+19.74%
|60 Days
|$ +157.96
|+19.74%
|90 Days
|$ +157.96
|+19.74%
Today, COSTON recorded a change of $ +13.04 (+1.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +157.96 (+19.74%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, COSTON saw a change of $ +157.96 (+19.74%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +157.96 (+19.74%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Costco (COSTON)?
Check out the Costco Price History page now.
AI-driven insights that analyse Costco latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.
In 2040, the price of Costco could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Ready to get started with Costco? Buying COSTON is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Costco. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Costco (COSTON) Buying journey.
Owning Costco allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Buying Costco (COSTON) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Ondo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.
For a more in-depth understanding of Costco, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Go long or short on COSTON with leverage. Explore COSTON USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Explore spot and futures markets, view live Costco price, volume, and trade directly.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Amount
1 COSTON = 957.96 USD