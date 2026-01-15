ExchangeDEX+
The live Costco price today is 957.96 USD.COSTON market cap is 1,621,507.0112540532 USD. Track real-time COSTON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 COSTON to USD Live Price:

$957.97
$957.97
+1.38%1D
USD
Costco (COSTON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-15 23:42:35 (UTC+8)

Costco Price Today

The live Costco (COSTON) price today is $ 957.96, with a 1.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current COSTON to USD conversion rate is $ 957.96 per COSTON.

Costco currently ranks #1861 by market capitalisation at $ 1.62M, with a circulating supply of 1.69K COSTON. During the last 24 hours, COSTON traded between $ 943.13 (low) and $ 959.17 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 972.5063663729659, while the all-time low was $ 847.1583786750741.

In short-term performance, COSTON moved +0.02% in the last hour and +2.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 564.15K.

Costco (COSTON) Market Information

No.1861

$ 1.62M
$ 1.62M

$ 564.15K
$ 564.15K

$ 1.62M
$ 1.62M

1.69K
1.69K

1,692.66672017
1,692.66672017

ETH

The current Market Cap of Costco is $ 1.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 564.15K. The circulating supply of COSTON is 1.69K, with a total supply of 1692.66672017. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.62M.

Costco Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 943.13
$ 943.13
24H Low
$ 959.17
$ 959.17
24H High

$ 943.13
$ 943.13

$ 959.17
$ 959.17

$ 972.5063663729659
$ 972.5063663729659

$ 847.1583786750741
$ 847.1583786750741

+0.02%

+1.38%

+2.79%

+2.79%

Costco (COSTON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Costco for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +13.04+1.38%
30 Days$ +157.96+19.74%
60 Days$ +157.96+19.74%
90 Days$ +157.96+19.74%
Costco Price Change Today

Today, COSTON recorded a change of $ +13.04 (+1.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Costco 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +157.96 (+19.74%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Costco 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, COSTON saw a change of $ +157.96 (+19.74%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Costco 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +157.96 (+19.74%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Costco (COSTON)?

Check out the Costco Price History page now.

AI Analysis for Costco

AI-driven insights that analyse Costco latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence Costco's prices?

Costco (COST) stock prices are influenced by membership growth, comparable store sales, operating margins, expansion plans, consumer spending trends, competition from Amazon and Walmart, economic conditions affecting retail sector, quarterly earnings reports, management guidance, and broader market sentiment toward retail stocks.

Why do people want to know Costco's price today?

People want to know Costco (COST) stock price today to make informed investment decisions, track portfolio performance, assess market trends, and determine optimal buying/selling timing. Real-time pricing helps investors evaluate the company's financial health and growth prospects.

Price Prediction for Costco

Costco (COSTON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of COSTON in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Costco (COSTON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Costco could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Costco will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for COSTON price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Costco Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Costco in India

Ready to get started with Costco? Buying COSTON is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Costco. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Costco (COSTON) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Costco will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Costco (COSTON) Guide

What can you do with Costco

Owning Costco allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Costco (COSTON) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

What is Costco (COSTON)

Ondo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

Costco Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Costco, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Costco Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Costco

Page last updated: 2026-01-15 23:42:35 (UTC+8)

$957.97
$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.000

$0.00

$0.05493

$0.0014600

$0.00002753

$0.07947

$15.71

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

1 COSTON = 957.96 USD