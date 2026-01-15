Costco Price Today

The live Costco (COSTON) price today is $ 957.96, with a 1.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current COSTON to USD conversion rate is $ 957.96 per COSTON.

Costco currently ranks #1861 by market capitalisation at $ 1.62M, with a circulating supply of 1.69K COSTON. During the last 24 hours, COSTON traded between $ 943.13 (low) and $ 959.17 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 972.5063663729659, while the all-time low was $ 847.1583786750741.

In short-term performance, COSTON moved +0.02% in the last hour and +2.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 564.15K.

Costco (COSTON) Market Information

Rank No.1861 Market Cap $ 1.62M$ 1.62M $ 1.62M Volume (24H) $ 564.15K$ 564.15K $ 564.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.62M$ 1.62M $ 1.62M Circulation Supply 1.69K 1.69K 1.69K Total Supply 1,692.66672017 1,692.66672017 1,692.66672017 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Costco is $ 1.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 564.15K. The circulating supply of COSTON is 1.69K, with a total supply of 1692.66672017. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.62M.