Grok Girl Token is an AI-based cryptocurrency backed by a proficient team, featuring extensive marketing efforts. Despite its promising potential, it currently boasts a low market cap, presenting a unique investment opportunity in the burgeoning world of digital assets. The Grok Girl project is a cryptocurrency that stands out for its commitment to safety, transparency, and value creation. With a focus on safe tokenomics, Grok Girl has implemented measures to ensure the security and stability of its ecosystem. Notably, there are no team tokens, demonstrating a dedication to fairness and aligning the interests of the team with those of the community.One of the key features of Grok Girl's tokenomics is a low tax rate of only 5%. This allows for more efficient and cost-effective transactions, providing users with a favorable environment for trading and holding the token. The project's decision to keep taxes at a minimum also reflects a commitment to user-friendly and community-centric practices.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Grok Girl (GROKGIRL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Grok Girl (GROKGIRL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GROKGIRL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GROKGIRL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.