GT3 Finance (GT3) Information

GT3 is the native token used in GT3.finance, a mobile-first DEX based on veTokens. Most of DEX and AMMs are designed to work on desktops. GT3 is designed to run perfectly on mobile devices, adding a new generation wallet (based on smart accounts & Passkeys) to simplify user experience.

GT3 is also based on the concept of vote escrow tokens: users block our $GT3 native tokens and vote for their favourite pools, receiving Bribes from projects and increasing APR for liquidity pools.