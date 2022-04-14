Guardian Token (GUARDIAN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Guardian Token (GUARDIAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Guardian Token (GUARDIAN) Information Guardian Platform is a comprehensive cryptocurrency research and portfolio management ecosystem built on Solana. The platform consolidates essential digital asset tools into a unified dashboard environment, eliminating the need for users to navigate multiple platforms for market analysis, technical indicators, blockchain data, and portfolio tracking. Through the MyGuardian Dashboard, users access real-time token data, exchange analytics, security tools, blockchain explorers, bubble maps, and customizable widgets tailored to their trading strategies. The platform serves both institutional researchers and individual traders by providing professional-grade analytics while maintaining an intuitive interface. Guardian operates on a zero-tax token model with 100% locked liquidity, ensuring frictionless transactions for all participants. The ecosystem includes collaborative research teams that conduct sector-specific analysis, delivering vetted insights to support informed decision-making across digital asset markets. Official Website: https://guardianplatform.io/ Whitepaper: https://guardianplatform.io/about-the-platform/ Buy GUARDIAN Now!

Guardian Token (GUARDIAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Guardian Token (GUARDIAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 446.76K $ 446.76K $ 446.76K Total Supply: $ 693.31M $ 693.31M $ 693.31M Circulating Supply: $ 693.31M $ 693.31M $ 693.31M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 446.76K $ 446.76K $ 446.76K All-Time High: $ 0.00069988 $ 0.00069988 $ 0.00069988 All-Time Low: $ 0.00064475 $ 0.00064475 $ 0.00064475 Current Price: $ 0.00064383 $ 0.00064383 $ 0.00064383 Learn more about Guardian Token (GUARDIAN) price

Guardian Token (GUARDIAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Guardian Token (GUARDIAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GUARDIAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GUARDIAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GUARDIAN's tokenomics, explore GUARDIAN token's live price!

