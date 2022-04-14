Gugo (GUGO) Tokenomics
Gugo (GUGO) Information
This duck was born in a pool. In a liquidity pool.
Nobody knows who dropped the contract. Maybe it was an accident. Maybe it was prophecy. Maybe it was the last hope of a trader down 99%.
Nobody believed in him. Not even GUGO. So he ran. Ran from the charts. Ran from the FUD. Ran from the pain of checking his wallet.
But something strange happened.
The more he ran, the more people followed. Not because he was right. Not because he was early. Because he moved. And in this market, motion is god.
Now he doesn’t speak. He just runs. And we...
We GUGO.
Gugo (GUGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gugo (GUGO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Gugo (GUGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gugo (GUGO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GUGO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GUGO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GUGO's tokenomics, explore GUGO token's live price!
GUGO Price Prediction
Want to know where GUGO might be heading? Our GUGO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.