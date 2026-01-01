GVNR Price Today

The live GVNR (GVNR) price today is $ 0.497691, with a 55.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current GVNR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.497691 per GVNR.

GVNR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,586,648, with a circulating supply of 15.24M GVNR. During the last 24 hours, GVNR traded between $ 0.320307 (low) and $ 0.500265 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.99, while the all-time low was $ 0.126411.

In short-term performance, GVNR moved -0.51% in the last hour and +200.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GVNR (GVNR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.59M$ 7.59M $ 7.59M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.95M$ 9.95M $ 9.95M Circulation Supply 15.24M 15.24M 15.24M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GVNR is $ 7.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GVNR is 15.24M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.95M.